Chhattisgarh: 11 persons killed in SUV-truck collision

Updated on: 04 May,2023 08:29 AM IST  |  Balod
ANI |

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Eleven persons, including five women and two children, were killed when a sports utility vehicle (SUV)  they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Thursday.


The victims, natives of Soram-Bhatgaon village in Dhamtari district, were on way to a wedding, police said, adding the accident took place near Jagtara village under Purur police station area on National Highway-30 on Wednesday night.



The victims were going to attend a wedding in Markatola village of Kanker district when their vehicle collided head on with the truck, said Arun Kumar Sahu, Station House Officer of Purur police station.


Also Read: Maharashtra: We aim to bring accident numbers further down, say transport officers

While ten occupants of the Mahindra Bolero died on the spot, a child succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said, adding efforts are on to trace the truck driver who fled the scene leaving behind his vehicle.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

