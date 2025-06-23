Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering at the inauguration ceremony of the Chhattisgarh i-Hub, Shah reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to completely eliminate Naxalism within the next two years

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the family of Akash Rao Giripunje in Chhattisgarh. Pic/X

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met the family of Akash Rao Giripunje, a senior police officer who was died in action following an IED blast triggered by Naxalites, during his visit to Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh, reported ANI.

In a post shared on X, Shah wrote, “Today, I met the family members of senior police officer Akash Rao Giripunje, who was martyred in the fight against Naxalism in Nava Raipur. The Modi government is moving forward in the direction of paying tribute to all the immortal martyrs by making India free of Naxalism by 31 March 2026.”

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering at the inauguration ceremony of the Chhattisgarh i-Hub, Shah reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to completely eliminate Naxalism within the next two years, ANI reported.

“I had said that on 31 March 2026, this country will be free from Naxalism, and I would like to reiterate today that the way the security forces have shown valour, we will definitely achieve this goal,” he said.

Appealing to those still involved in the Naxalite movement, Shah urged them to lay down arms and join the mainstream, highlighting the Chhattisgarh government’s surrender policy, reported ANI. “Vishnu Deo Sai has curated a very impressive surrender policy. Come and surrender, and contribute to the development of Chhattisgarh,” he said.

The Home Minister praised Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma for restarting and intensifying anti-Naxal operations in the state. “The biggest achievement of this government has been the fast-tracking of stalled anti-Naxal operations. Both leaders have not only accelerated these efforts but also provided guidance, boosting the morale of police and security forces,” he added.

During his visit, Shah also interacted with children from Naxal-affected regions, who were brought to Raipur under the state’s ‘Liyor Oyna’ scheme. He distributed books to the students and commended the initiative for helping shape the future of children who were once vulnerable to militant recruitment.

“Those innocent children who were once given guns by Naxals are now being empowered with books. This scheme is helping boost their confidence and connect them to the mainstream,” he posted on X.

