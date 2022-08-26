Chhattisgarh: Ancient idol stolen from temple in Bilaspur

Unidentified persons entered the Bhanwar Ganesh temple in Pali village, under Masturi village, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday

An ancient idol was allegedly stolen from a temple at a village in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Friday.

Unidentified persons entered the Bhanwar Ganesh temple in Pali village, under Masturi village, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official said.

The miscreants held temple priest Mahesh Ram Kewat hostage and snatched the keys of the premises from him, Masuri SHO Prakash Kant said.

They stole an ancient idol made of granite from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and fled, he said.

The idol was reportedly more than 100 years old, it was stated.

Villagers, the police along with a dog squad and forensics team reached the spot, the official said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

