Masked men attack car with swords, bats, injure woman counsellor on way to de-addiction centre

The woman, identified as Shaminder Kaur, told media at the civil hospital here that she was driving from Jalandhar along with her colleague to attend duty at the drug de-addiction centre
Representative image. Pic/Istock
Three masked men hit a woman's car on Friday with bats and swords and injured her when she was on her way to her workplace at a drug de-addiction centre here in a local civil hospital.
The incident occurred on Kapurthala-Jalandhar National highway near PUDA colony, police said.
The woman, identified as Shaminder Kaur, told media at the civil hospital here that she was driving from Jalandhar along with her colleague to attend duty at the drug de-addiction centre.
Also Read: Uttar Pradesh CM reviews preparations for demolition of Noida towers
"When we reached near PUDA colony near the city a white car which was chasing our car overtook and intercepted us and attacked our car with baseball bats and swords and smashed the windscreen. They badly damaged the car and injured me," she said, adding the attackers escaped in the car after the assault.
The other occupant of the car was not hurt in the incident, she said.
Also Read: IAC Vikrant gears up for commissioning
Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinder Bir Kaur told PTI that Shaminder Kaur had received injuries on her body and was stated to be out of danger.
Her medico-legal report has been sent to the police for registration of case against the accused, she said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh said police have registered a case against the yet-to-be-identified accused and further investigations were on.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.