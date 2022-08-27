Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > News > India News > Article > Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel orders probe into salary hikes of staffers of co op banks

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel orders probe into salary hikes of staffers of co-op banks

Updated on: 27 August,2022 04:16 PM IST  |  Raipur
PTI |

Top

Baghel ordered the probe on Friday after he recently chaired a meeting of officials on the existing service rules and pay scale in cooperative banking institutions

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel orders probe into salary hikes of staffers of co-op banks

Bhupesh Baghel. File Pic


Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered an inquiry into the salary hikes of staffers of state-run apex bank and district cooperative central banks (DCCBs) in the last 10 years, an official said on Saturday.


Baghel ordered the probe on Friday after he recently chaired a meeting of officials on the existing service rules and pay scale in cooperative banking institutions, he said.

“The chief minister expressed displeasure about more than double hike in salary allowances at the apex bank and DCCBs in the last 10 years as compared to what was being given to people in similar banking institutions in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh,” the official said.


Also Read: Centre purchased 'Pegasus spyware' to commit treason, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

The Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Bank is known as the apex bank.

Baghel further said that once the new service rules come into effect in the apex bank and DCCBs, 2,900 posts will fall vacant and these vacancies will be filled at the earliest through the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB).

Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000. DCCBs play a significant role in paddy procurement and disbursements of short term agricultural loans to farmers, officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
chhattisgarh india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK