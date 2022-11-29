Chhattisgarh: CRPF constable injured in IED blast triggered by maoists

The incident took place in the morning in a forest near Galgam village under Usoor police station limits, where a team of the CRPF's 168th battalion was out an anti-Maoist operation

A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force was injured on Tuesday when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place in the morning in a forest near Galgam village under Usoor police station limits, where a team of the CRPF's 168th battalion was out an anti-Maoist operation, a senior police official said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, constable Dipak Paswan stepped on the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast that left him injured, the official said.

Paswan was shifted to a nearby hospital, the official said.

A search operation is currently underway in the area, he added.

