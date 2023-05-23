Breaking News
Chhattisgarh Fire in Garib Rath train in Raipur none injured

Chhattisgarh: Fire in Garib Rath train in Raipur, none injured

Updated on: 23 May,2023 03:42 PM IST  |  Raipur
ANI |

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Vipin Vaishnav, the fire broke out in the G4 coach of the train travelling to Lucknow on Tuesday

A fire broke out in a coach of Raipur-Lucknow Garib Rath express at Raipur railway station on Tuesday.


According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Vipin Vaishnav, the fire broke out in the G4 coach of the train travelling to Lucknow on Tuesday noon.




Upon receiving the information, the railway authority immediately swung into action to extinguish the blaze, said the DCM.


No injuries were reported during the incident, Vaishnav said.

He further mentioned that the officials will inquire about the cause of the fire and that efforts were underway to detach the burnt coach from the train.

A new coach would be attached to the train at Bilaspur railway station, the DCM informed.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

chhattisgarh raipur india India news national news indian railways

