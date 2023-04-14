Chhattisgarh: Five held for torching house in violence-hit Biranpur; reward for double murder info increased to Rs 30k

Violence rocked Biranpur village, some 100 kilometres from state capital Raipur on April 8, leading to the death of 22-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu and injuries to three policemen

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Five persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly setting ablaze a house in violence-hit Biranpur village in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, police said.

The house belonged to the son-in-law of Rahim Mohammad (55) who was found murdered along with his son, they said.

The five have been identified as Ajay Rajak (23), Pravin Kumar Sahu (27), Pradip Rajak (21) and Dinesh Rajak (23), residents of Pendarwani village in neighbouring Khairagarh district and Sandip Sahu (20) of Ramhepur village in adjoin Kabirdham district, Bemetara Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told PTI.

Violence rocked Biranpur village, some 100 kilometres from state capital Raipur on April 8, leading to the death of 22-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu and injuries to three policemen.

Two houses were burnt during the statewide 'bandh' (shutdown) called by right-wing organisations on April 10, while the bodies of Rahim Mohammad and his son Idul Mohammad were found with multiple injuries at a murum mine on April 11.

One of the houses that was burnt down on the outskirts of the village belonged to Rahim's son-in-law, after which police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and 34 (common intention).

Also read: Mumbai: Burglar stabs cop while trying to escape

Later, IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) were added in the case.

While 11 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Sahu, the police have not yet got leads in the murder of Rahim and Idul.

On Friday, Durg Range Inspector General of Police Anand Chhabra announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the murders of Rahim and his son.

Incidentally, on Thursday, the Bemetara SP had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the same.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.