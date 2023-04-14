Breaking News
Chhattisgarh: Five held for torching house in violence-hit Biranpur; reward for double murder info increased to Rs 30k

Updated on: 14 April,2023 08:58 PM IST  |  Bemetara
PTI |

Violence rocked Biranpur village, some 100 kilometres from state capital Raipur on April 8, leading to the death of 22-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu and injuries to three policemen

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Five persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly setting ablaze a house in violence-hit Biranpur village in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, police said.


The house belonged to the son-in-law of Rahim Mohammad (55) who was found murdered along with his son, they said.



The five have been identified as Ajay Rajak (23), Pravin Kumar Sahu (27), Pradip Rajak (21) and Dinesh Rajak (23), residents of Pendarwani village in neighbouring Khairagarh district and Sandip Sahu (20) of Ramhepur village in adjoin Kabirdham district, Bemetara Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told PTI.


Violence rocked Biranpur village, some 100 kilometres from state capital Raipur on April 8, leading to the death of 22-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu and injuries to three policemen.

Two houses were burnt during the statewide 'bandh' (shutdown) called by right-wing organisations on April 10, while the bodies of Rahim Mohammad and his son Idul Mohammad were found with multiple injuries at a murum mine on April 11.

One of the houses that was burnt down on the outskirts of the village belonged to Rahim's son-in-law, after which police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and 34 (common intention).

Later, IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) were added in the case.

While 11 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Sahu, the police have not yet got leads in the murder of Rahim and Idul.

On Friday, Durg Range Inspector General of Police Anand Chhabra announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the murders of Rahim and his son.

Incidentally, on Thursday, the Bemetara SP had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the same.

