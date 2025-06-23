The state government has allotted 40 acres of land for the NFSU campus, which will be built by the Centre at a cost of R400 crore, informed Deputy CM Vijay Sharma

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (in white), who laid the foundation stone, with Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai yesterday. Pic/PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stones for the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) campus and a Central Forensic Science Lab in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

The state government has allotted 40 acres of land for the NFSU campus, which will be built by the Centre at a cost of R400 crore, informed Deputy CM Vijay Sharma. The Central Forensic Science Lab will come up on 6-7 acres of land near the NFSU campus.

On Monday, Shah will visit a Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Narayanpur district, where he will interact with security personnel and Maoist-affected villagers. He will also take a ground review of the development works going on there, the deputy chief minister added.

