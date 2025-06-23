Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Chhattisgarh Foundation stone for forensics university campus laid

Chhattisgarh: Foundation stone for forensics university campus laid

Updated on: 23 June,2025 08:53 AM IST  |  Raipur
Agencies |

Top

The state government has allotted 40 acres of land for the NFSU campus, which will be built by the Centre at a cost of R400 crore, informed Deputy CM Vijay Sharma

Chhattisgarh: Foundation stone for forensics university campus laid

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (in white), who laid the foundation stone, with Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Chhattisgarh: Foundation stone for forensics university campus laid
x
00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stones for the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) campus and a Central Forensic Science Lab in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

The state government has allotted 40 acres of land for the NFSU campus, which will be built by the Centre at a cost of R400 crore, informed Deputy CM Vijay Sharma. The Central Forensic Science Lab will come up on 6-7 acres of land near the NFSU campus.


On Monday, Shah will visit a Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Narayanpur district, where he will interact with security personnel and Maoist-affected villagers. He will also take a ground review of the development works going on there, the deputy chief minister added. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

amit shah bharatiya janata party chhattisgarh India news national news raipur india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK