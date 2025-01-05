Breaking News
Chhattisgarh: Four Maoists, one constable killed in gunfight

Updated on: 06 January,2025 07:34 AM IST  |  Dantewada (Chhattisgarh)
After the exchange of fire stopped late Saturday night, bodies of four Maoists and automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifle and self loading rifle (SLR), were recovered from the spot, he said

The gunfight broke out at a forest in south Abujhmad. File pic

Four Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, an official said on Sunday. A head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was also killed in the face-off, he said.


The gunfight broke out on Saturday evening at a forest in south Abujhmad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of the DRG and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said.


After the exchange of fire stopped late Saturday night, bodies of four Maoists and automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifle and self loading rifle (SLR), were recovered from the spot, he said.


DRG head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight, the official said, adding that a search operation was still underway in the area. The anti-Moaist operation, comprising the DRG teams from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Kondagaon and Bastar districts, was launched on Friday.

