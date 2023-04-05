Breaking News
Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites arrested in Dantewada

Updated on: 05 April,2023 07:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Live cartridges, two knives, Naxalite literature and other items were seized from their possession, an official said

Representational Pic. iStock


Four Naxalites, allegedly involved in the killing of a former village head, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Wednesday.


Five .38-bore live cartridges, two knives, Naxalite literature and other items were seized from their possession.



"The four Naxalites were nabbed by the District Reserve Guard (GRD) during an anti-Naxal operation from a weekly fair in Tumrigunda village under the Barsur police station limits on Tuesday," said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari.


The arrested lower-rung Naxalite cadres were active as the Local Organisation Squad (LOS) and Militia members under the Indravati Area Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the police officer said.

They were allegedly involved in the killing of a former sarpanch of Himameta village and other violent incidents in the area this year, he added.

