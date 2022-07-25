Breaking News
Actor Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif get death threats; Police file FIR
Ganesh festival: BMC waives off all restrictions on height for private and sarvajanik idols
Maharashtra: Small trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured
Maharashtra political crisis: Revolt aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India
Home > News > India News > Article > Chhattisgarh Naxals set afire 2 vehicles machine used for laying telecom cables

Chhattisgarh: Naxals set afire 2 vehicles, machine used for laying telecom cables

Updated on: 25 July,2022 01:36 PM IST  |  Bijapur
PTI |

Top

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on, an official said

Chhattisgarh: Naxals set afire 2 vehicles, machine used for laying telecom cables

Representation Pic


Naxals set ablaze two vehicles and a machine engaged in laying cables of a private telecom company in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday. No person was injured in the incident which took place on Sunday evening between Padera and Kakekorma villages under Bijapur police station limits where the cable laying work was going on, Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shukla said.

A group of armed ultras stormed the site and threatened labourers to stop the work, he said.

The rebels then set on fire an earth-excavating machine and two pick-up vehicles, the official said.


Also Read: Chhattigarh Police arrest terror funding accused on run since 2013

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on, he added.

There have been several incidents in the past also where Naxals tried to disrupt development works, including road construction, in various parts of the state by launching attacks on security forces and damaging roads, vehicles and machines used in the work.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

chhattisgarh news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK