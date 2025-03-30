PM Modi also virtually flagged off the MEMU train service between Abhanpur and Raipur (via Mandir Hasaud) from the event venue at Mohbhatta, Bilaspur

PM Modi during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple development projects in Chhattisgarh. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for seven new railway projects and dedicated four major railway projects to the nation in Chhattisgarh, with a combined cost of Rs 2,695 crore, an official statement said.

PM Modi also virtually flagged off the MEMU train service between Abhanpur and Raipur (via Mandir Hasaud) from the event venue at Mohbhatta, Bilaspur.

The railway projects aim to strengthen the transportation infrastructure in the state, benefiting both passenger and freight services. The projects are expected to improve connectivity, speed up travel, and boost the state's economy, the statement said.

Railway Projects Launched:

Kharsia-Jharadih (Fifth Line) – 6 km (Cost: Rs 80 Crore)

Sargbundia-Madwarani (Third & Fourth Line) – 12 km (Cost: Rs 168 Crore)

Dadhapara-Bilha-Dagori (Fourth Line) – 16 km (Cost: Rs 256 Crore)

Nipania-Bhatapara-Hathbandh (Fourth Line) – 23 km (Cost: Rs 347 Crore)

Bhilai-Bhilai Nagar-Durg Link Cabin (Fourth Line) – 12 km (Cost: Rs 233 Crore)

Rajnandgaon-Dongargarh (Fourth Line) – 31 km (Cost: Rs 328 Crore)

Kargi Road-Salka Road (Third Line) – 8 km (Cost: Rs 95 Crore)

Projects Dedicated to the Nation:

Rajnandgaon-Bortalao (Third Line) – 48 km (Cost: Rs 747 Crore)

New Rail Line – Mandir Hasaud-Kendri-Abhanpur – 26 km (Cost: Rs 353 Crore)

Durg-Raipur (Automatic Signaling) – 37 Rail km (Cost: Rs 88 Crore)

100 per cent Electrification of Railway Lines in Chhattisgarh

MEMU Train Service Inaugurated:

PM Modi on Sunday also launched the MEMU train service between Abhanpur, Raipur, and Mandir Hasaud, which is expected to ease travel for passengers, particularly daily commuters.

The new service will provide better connectivity to the Chhattisgarh State Ministry and Secretariat, helping to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas.

Key Benefits of the Projects:

The new MEMU service will benefit local passengers, providing more convenience and faster travel.

New railway lines and additional tracks will improve train speeds, reducing travel time.

Modernisation of industrial railway routes will enhance coal, steel, and goods transportation, contributing to the state’s economic growth.

The Abhanpur-Kendri-Mandir Hasaud line will directly connect New Raipur to the national railway network, accelerating regional development, the official statement said.