Breaking News
India likely to have stable debt-to-GDP ratio going forward, says IMF official
ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Ragini in land-for-jobs in railways case
Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield
One held, 10 bombs recovered in Delhi's Metro Vihar Chowki
Hoax bomb call sends Patna airport staffers into tizzy
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Chhattisgarh Priyanka Gandhi to attend launch of state scheme for tribals on April 13

Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi to attend launch of state scheme for tribals on April 13

Updated on: 12 April,2023 05:41 PM IST  |  Jagdalpur
PTI |

Top

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be the chief guest at the event "Bharose Ka Sammelan" where 'Mukhyamantri Adivasi Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana' will be launched

Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi to attend launch of state scheme for tribals on April 13

Bhupendra Patel. File Pic/PTI


Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a one-day visit to Chhattisgarh on Thursday during which she will attend the launching of a state government scheme for tribals in Jagdalpur city in Bastar district, officials said.


Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be the chief guest at the event "Bharose Ka Sammelan" where 'Mukhyamantri Adivasi Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana' will be launched.



Under this scheme, the state government will provide annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 (in two instalments) to Gram Panchayats in the scheduled areas for organising tribal festivals, fairs, and religious programs.


Also Read: Thackeray-Pawar meeting positive; they discussed political developments: Raut

At the event, the chief minister will disburse the first instalment of Rs 5,000 each for 1,840-gram panchayats in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts.

The scheme is aimed at preserving tribal culture and traditions, officials said on Wednesday.

Baghel had announced the 'Adivasi Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana' on January 26 this year. A provision of Rs 5 crore has been made for the implementation of the scheme in the financial year 2023-24, officials added.

It will be Priyanka Gandhi's second visit to the Congress-ruled state this year so far where assembly elections are due after a few months. Earlier, she had visited the state during the plenary session of the Congress in February.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
chhattisgarh news India news india priyanka gandhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK