Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists carrying Rs 13 lakh bounty gunned down

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, from Kondagaon were involved in the operation, he said

Gunfight took place in forests of Kilam-Bargum. File pic

Two hardcore Maoists, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 13 lakh, have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, police said on Wednesday.

The gunfight took place on Tuesday evening in a forest of Kilam-Bargum villages along the border of Kondagaon and Narayanpur districts, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said. Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, from Kondagaon were involved in the operation, he said.

So far, bodies of two Maoists along with one AK-47 rifle and other weapons and explosives have been recovered from the spot, he said, adding the search operation was underway in the area. With the latest action, 140 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year.

