Breaking News
South Mumbai resident wins 40-year battle against city police
Mumbai: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde gets a feel of shaky wheels
Survey finds 45 per cent of Mumbai children are overweight
Mumbai: Housing society accused of dumping strays in Aarey colony, two pups dead
Mumbai: BMC to set up dedicated war room to monitor nullah desilting operations
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Chhattisgarh Two Maoists carrying Rs 13 lakh bounty gunned down

Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists carrying Rs 13 lakh bounty gunned down

Updated on: 17 April,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  Raipur
Agencies |

Top

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, from Kondagaon were involved in the operation, he said

Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists carrying Rs 13 lakh bounty gunned down

Gunfight took place in forests of Kilam-Bargum. File pic

Listen to this article
Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists carrying Rs 13 lakh bounty gunned down
x
00:00

Two hardcore Maoists, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 13 lakh, have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, police said on Wednesday.


The gunfight took place on Tuesday evening in a forest of Kilam-Bargum villages along the border of Kondagaon and Narayanpur districts, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said. Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, from Kondagaon were involved in the operation, he said.


So far, bodies of two Maoists along with one AK-47 rifle and other weapons and explosives have been recovered from the spot, he said, adding the search operation was underway in the area. With the latest action, 140 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year.  


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian army Army jawans chhattisgarh India news national news raipur india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK