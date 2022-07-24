Chief Justice of India: Agenda-driven media running kangaroo courts

Chief Justice Ramana also cautioned that the judges may not react immediately and this should not be mistaken for weakness or helplessness

Ill-informed and agenda-driven kangaroo courts on television debates and social media on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of democracy, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Saturday.

“Of late, we see media running kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide,” said the CJI while delivering the Justice SB Sinha Memorial Inaugural Lecture in Ranchi. He also said that media trials “cannot be a guiding factor in deciding cases”.

Chief Justice Ramana also cautioned that the judges may not react immediately and this should not be mistaken for weakness or helplessness.

