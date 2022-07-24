Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey flyover is finally pothole-free
Look into Envoclean operations, pollution board tells Maharashtra
Mumbai: Three arrested for posing as eunuchs and duping Chakala family
Covid-19 vaccines safe: China
Mumbai: Man robbed of gold worth Rs 1.68 cr in Dadar
Home > News > India News > Article > Chief Justice of India Agenda driven media running kangaroo courts

Chief Justice of India: Agenda-driven media running kangaroo courts

Updated on: 24 July,2022 09:07 AM IST  |  Ranchi
Agencies |

Top

Chief Justice Ramana also cautioned that the judges may not react immediately and this should not be mistaken for weakness or helplessness

Chief Justice of India: Agenda-driven media running kangaroo courts

Representative Image


Ill-informed and agenda-driven kangaroo courts on television debates and social media on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of democracy, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Saturday.

“Of late, we see media running kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide,” said the CJI while delivering the Justice SB Sinha Memorial Inaugural Lecture in Ranchi. He also said that media trials “cannot be a guiding factor in deciding cases”. 

Also Read: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited issues notification for 300 units of free electricity


Chief Justice Ramana also cautioned that the judges may not react immediately and this should not be mistaken for weakness or helplessness.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news ranchi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK