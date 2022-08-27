Chief Justice of India N V Ramana retires

On his last day in the office, the 48th CJI got one more feather in his cap by ensuring live streaming of SC proceedings of the ceremonial bench headed by him by implementing the 2018 verdict that had allowed such webcasts

CJI N V Ramana. Pic/PTI

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana took path-breaking judicial and administrative decisions that included putting the sedition law on hold, reviewing the money laundering verdict, ordering probes into Pegasus snooping and Lakhimpur Kheri cases and ensuring appointments of record 11 judges in the top court and over 220 in high courts.

On his last day in the office, the 48th CJI got one more feather in his cap by ensuring live streaming of SC proceedings of the ceremonial bench headed by him by implementing the 2018 verdict that had allowed such webcasts. Hailing from an agriculturist family in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, Justice Ramana succeeded S A Bobde on April 24, 2021, with a dire situation of huge unfilled vacancies in the top court and the high courts staring at the face of the judiciary.

Creating a record, the CJI headed SC collegium meetings led to appointment of 11 Supreme Court judges with nine of them, including three women, appointed in one go. Justice Ramana recommended 224 names from several bars and the judicial services for judgeship in high courts, besides ensuring uninterrupted functioning of courts during pandemic. He also ensured nearly 100 appointments of presiding officers, technical and legal members in tribunals across the nation.

Freebies plea go to 3-judge bench

A Supreme Court bench led by CJI N V Ramana on Friday directed listing of pleas, which have raised the issue relating to the practice of political par-ties promising freebies, before a three-judge bench. “...it appears theissues raised by the parties require an extensive hearing before any considered order can be passed,” it said.The SC said these pleas would be listed after four weeks.

