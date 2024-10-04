China builds rapidly on LAC, India matches pace

Air Force chief highlights need for local weapons amid tensions

IAF chief said it is important to have indigenous weapons systems. Representation pic; (inset) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. Pic/X

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air chief marshal Amar Preet Singh on Friday said that China is rapidly building infrastructure along the LAC, especially in the Ladakh sector, the chief of air staff also said that India too was upgrading infrastructure in the area rapidly.

At a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, the IAF chief also said that the Air Force is looking at having the entire inventory produced in India by 2047.

Delving into geopolitical tensions and conflicts in various geographies, the IAF chief said it is important to have indigenous weapons systems to deal with any future security challenges.

IAF chief said three units of S-400 missile systems were delivered by Russia and it promised to deliver the remaining two units by next year.

On Tuesday, EAM S Jaishankar had said in response to a question at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think-tank. “In terms of our own relationship with China, I think it’s a long story. But the short version is that we had agreements on how to keep the border peaceful and tranquil. Those agreements were violated by China.”

