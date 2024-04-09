China couldn't encroach 'single inch' of land under Modi govt: Home Minister Amit Shah

Addressing a rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Assam's Lakhimpur, Amit Shah also said that the BJP-led government at the Centre has secured the country's border with Bangladesh

Home Minister Amit Shah. File pic

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that people will never forget how former PM Jawaharlal Nehru said "bye-bye" to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 Chinese aggression. He also asserted that China couldn't encroach a "single inch" of land under the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Assam's Lakhimpur, the Home Minister said that the BJP-led government at the Centre secured the country's border with Bangladesh and stopped infiltration.

As per PTI report, Shah said, "During the Chinese aggression of 1962, Nehru had said 'bye-bye' to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. People of these states can never forget that. But now, China could not encroach even a single inch of our land. Even in Doklam, we pushed them back," he added.

Shah also said that Assam's border with Bangladesh was earlier 'open for infiltration' but with the Modi government came at the Centre, and the Himanta Biswa Sarma's government in the state, it can be said that the infiltration has stopped.

Amit Shah also alleged that the previous Congress government in Assam did injustice to the state, and scores of youths were killed in different violent movements and insurgency-related incidents. "Under the Modi government in the last 10 years, peace accords were signed and 9,000 youths surrendered," Shah said, noting that that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been withdrawn from 80 per cent of areas of the state, the PTI report said.

The BJP leader also said that the development of the northeast region is centre to the overall growth of the nation, and appealed the people to vote for the NDA candidates in all the seats of the region. "There are two alternatives before you -- to vote for Rahul Gandhi and INDI Alliance, or vote for the Modi-led BJP," he said, urging people to ensure a third term for the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, Assam will vote in three phases, in the first phase on April 19, followed by April 26 and May 7. There are total 15 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

(With PTI inputs)