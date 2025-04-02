China says ready to work with India to enhance mutual trust

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and China President Xi Jinping met during BRICS summit last year. Pic /X@ChinaDaily

Leaders of India and China exchanged congratulatory messages on Tuesday marking the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations amid the efforts to reset the ties after over four years of freeze due to the eastern Ladakh military standoff. “Today marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here answering a question.

President Xi Jinping and his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu besides Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged congratulatory messages respectively, he said. Both countries are ancient civilisations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South and both are in a crucial stage of modernisation, Guo said.

The historical course of our bilateral relations shows that being partners that contributed to each other’s success and the cooperative dance of ‘the dragon and the elephant’ is the right choice for both sides, Guo said. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of our two countries, China stands ready to work with India to view and handle bilateral relations with a strategic and long-term perspective and take this occasion as an opportunity to enhance strategic mutual trust and step up exchanges and cooperation in various fields, Guo said.

He was referring to how Prime Minisrer Narendra Modi and China President Xi Jinping provided strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations at their meeting at Kazan in Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS summit last year. Both the countries should also deepen communication and coordination in major international affairs, jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development, Guo said.

On March 25 this year, India and China held a fresh edition of diplomatic talks in Beijing focusing on ensuring effective border management and early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

