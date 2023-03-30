'Chronic drug addict' son strangulates mother to death in north Kashmir

Ahmed strangulated his mother to death and has been under preventive custody many times in the past

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A chronic 'drug addict' son killed his elderly mother in a village in northern Kashmir’s Sopore township of Baramulla district late Wednesday night.

The accused has been identified as Showkat Ahmed. Ahmed strangulated his mother to death and has been under preventive custody many times in the past.

A local news gathering agency reported quoting Showkat’s brother that at around 11:30 pm Showkat knocked at the door of his house while carrying an iron rod. His brother panicked. Noticing that Showkat was under the influence of drugs, his brother pushed him away and locked the door.

Showkat threw stones at his brother’s house breaking window panes. As his mother intervened and asked Showkat to stop, he warned her to stay silent. “Showkat told her to shut up else he will hang her. Afterwards, I heard my mother (Ayesha Aapa) screaming,” the brother said.

As the screams grew louder, Showkat's brother said that he went out to look for his mother. Showkat kept pelting stones at his brother and some neighbours who had assembled at the spot.

In the melee, army reached the house to inquire what was happening. "The army called us out to inquire what was happening. We went outside and after enquiry and narrating the scene, they accompanied us to the spot. We found Aapa (mother) near a well with a broken door on her,” Showkat’s brother was quoted by a news agency.

Also read: Delhi: Fake journalist arrested for extortion, thrashing trader

Ayesha’s body was taken to Sopore hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sopore Shabir Nawab has told the agency that the accused killed his mother when he was under the influence of drugs. “The person is a chroic drug addict. The accused has confessed his crime,” the SSP said. Police has registered a case and arrested the accused.