Chronology of 2008 Delhi serial blasts

PTI file photo

The 2008 Delhi serial blasts were a series of bomb explosions that occurred in various locations in Delhi, India, on September 13, 2008. The coordinated bombings resulted in multiple casualties and widespread panic. Here is a chronology of the blasts:

Karol Bagh Blast: The first explosion occurred at around 6:07 PM in the busy Karol Bagh market area. A bomb was placed inside a car, and it exploded, causing significant damage to the area.

Connaught Place Blast: Shortly after the Karol Bagh explosion, a second blast occurred at Connaught Place, a popular shopping and dining destination in Delhi. This explosion took place at around 6:34 PM.

Gaffar Market Blast: The third blast took place in the Gaffar Market area of Karol Bagh, approximately 20 minutes after the Connaught Place blast, at around 6:55 PM.

Barakhamba Road Blast: The fourth and final blast occurred near Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place at approximately 7:10 PM.

In total, these coordinated bombings resulted in the loss of several lives and left many others injured. The authorities launched investigations into the blasts to identify and apprehend those responsible. Over time, various groups and individuals were suspected of involvement in the attacks, but the investigations continued for several years.

The investigation

Preliminary examination of the blast site revealed that low-intensity ammonium nitrate tied to integrated circuits with timer devices had been used in almost all the serial blasts.

Four bombs defused

Four bombs were defused in Delhi on September 13, 2008. Four bombs were also defused – the first one at India Gate, the second outside Regal Cinema in Connaught Place, the third in Connaught Place, and the fourth on Parliament Street.

Immediately after the blasts, the Delhi Police launched an investigation into the incident. They collected evidence from the blast sites, including CCTV footage and forensic evidence, to identify the perpetrators.

In the following days and weeks, several individuals were arrested in connection with the bombings. These arrests included suspects with alleged links to the Indian Mujahideen, a banned terrorist organization.

During interrogations, some of the arrested individuals reportedly confessed to their involvement in the bombings and provided information about the planning and execution of the attacks. These confessions played a significant role in the case.

The Delhi Police filed charge sheets against the accused, detailing the charges and the evidence against them. The charge sheets implicated various individuals in the planning and execution of the bombings.

The case was taken up by the Indian legal system. Over the years, trials were held, and the accused were prosecuted in various courts, including the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court.

As the trials progressed, some of the accused were convicted and sentenced to various terms of imprisonment. The specific outcomes and sentences varied for each defendant.

Following the convictions, appeals were filed by both the prosecution and the defense in higher courts. These appeals sought to challenge the verdicts, and in some cases, sentences were modified or upheld.

The investigations into the 2008 Delhi bombings continued to identify and apprehend additional suspects and unearth any potential links to other terrorist organisations.