2008 Delhi serial blasts: All you need to know about the bombings

Forensic experts examine the site of a blast in New Delhi (Pic/AFP)

It has been fifteen years since five serial blasts ripped through the national capital, killing as many as 20 people and injuring over 100 others. The 2008 Delhi serial blasts were a series of five multiple bomb blasts that took place within a span of a few minutes on September 13, 2008, at various locations in Delhi.

The multiple blasts left the country in shock and left a major mark on the hearts of people in Delhi. The blasts took place in busy markets or commercial localities. As many as 20 people were killed and over 100 were injured.

The time when 2008 Delhi serial blasts took place

Five blasts took place within a span of 31 minutes between 6.07 pm and 6.38 pm in busy markets or commercial localities.

Places where the 2008 Delhi serial blasts took place

Ghaffar market

The first blast took place at 6.07 pm at Ghaffar market in which at least 20 people were injured. They were rushed to a nearby RML hospital. The explosive was kept near a car and resulted in a cylinder blast in an auto rickshaw.

Connaught Place

Two explosions took place in Connaught Place in which at least 10 people were injured. Police and witnesses said that the bombs went off in dustbins in and around Connaught Place, a shopping and dining area popular with tourists and locals in the centre of the city. The first of these blasts occurred on Barakhamba Road, near Nirmal Tower and Gopal Das Bhavan at 6.34 pm. A minute later, the second bomb exploded in the newly constructed Central Park in the centre of Connaught Place.

Greater Kailash-I

Two explosions rocked the M-Block market in Greater Kailash-I at 6.37 pm and 6.38 pm – the first near the popular Prince Paan Corner, and the other near a Levi's store.

2008 Delhi serial blasts: The investigation

Preliminary examination of the blast site revealed that low-intensity ammonium nitrate tied to integrated circuits with timer devices had been used in almost all the serial blasts.

2008 Delhi serial blasts: Four bombs defused

Four bombs were defused in Delhi on September 13, 2008. Four bombs were also defused – the first one at India Gate, the second outside Regal Cinema in Connaught Place, the third in Connaught Place, and the fourth on Parliament Street.