Breaking News
Mumbai | Day 2: First arrests under the new laws
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Liberation in Matheran
Your crowd, your circus: Railway to Metro
Mumbai eagerly awaits open double-decker buses
Mumbai: Double-decker flyover in Andheri delayed until 2026
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut shifted to Karnataka unit inquiry on

CISF constable who 'slapped' Kangana Ranaut shifted to Karnataka unit; inquiry on

Updated on: 03 July,2024 06:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur was suspended by the central armed police force on June 6 soon after the alleged incident took place

CISF constable who 'slapped' Kangana Ranaut shifted to Karnataka unit; inquiry on

Kangana Ranaut.Pic/X

Listen to this article
CISF constable who 'slapped' Kangana Ranaut shifted to Karnataka unit; inquiry on
x
00:00

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport last month, has been transferred to a unit in Bengaluru pending a disciplinary inquiry, official sources said on Wednesday.


Kaur was suspended by the central armed police force on June 6 soon after the alleged incident took place when the newly elected MP was travelling to Delhi. A police FIR was also lodged against the constable on a complaint by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).


The sources said Kaur is under suspension and has been posted to the 10th reserve battalion based in the Karnataka capital pending a disciplinary inquiry.


She was shifted to the unit soon after the incident in the fair interest of the investigation that is underway, they said.

A senior commandant-rank officer is conducting the inquiry, and statements of the constable, her colleagues present at the airport that day, the shift in-charge and some airline officials are being recorded, the sources said.

They said the inquiry would take some time, following which an appropriate decision would be taken.

Kaur, who is from Punjab's Kapurthala district, joined the CISF in 2009 and has been with its aviation security group at the Chandigarh airport since 2021.

She has had no vigilance inquiry or punishment awarded against her in the force till now. Her husband too was posted at the Chandigarh airport.

Kaur was apparently upset with Ranaut over her stance on the farmers' protests that took place in the country.

Ranaut, 38, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mandi seat of Himachal Pradesh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kangana Ranaut India news central industrial security force BJP national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK