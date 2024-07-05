CJI calls for more SAT benches

Inaugurating new SAT premises here, CJI pitched for authorities to consider opening up new benches of the SAT given the higher workloads because of higher quantum of transactions and newer regulations.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud advised market regulator SEBI and the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to exercise caution amid a significant surge in equity markets and pitched for more tribunal benches to ensure that the “backbone is stable”.

Inaugurating new SAT premises here, CJI pitched for authorities to consider opening up new benches of the SAT given the higher workloads because of higher quantum of transactions and newer regulations.

Referring to newspaper articles calling crossing of the 80k points milestone by the BSE as an ecstatic moment, where India is entering a stratospheric domain, the CJI pointed out that such events emphasise need for regulatory authorities to ensure that everyone holds their “balance and nerves” amid the wins.

