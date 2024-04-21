Breaking News
CJI says criminal laws a watershed moment
Updated on: 21 April,2024 05:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Speaking at a conference here on “India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System”, he said the new laws would be successful if those, who are in charge of implementing them, adapt to them.

CJI Chandrachud and Minister Meghwal. Pic courtesy/PTI

Hailing the enactment of the new criminal justice laws as a watershed moment for society, CJI DY Chandrachud on Saturday said India is set for a significant overhaul of its criminal justice system.


Speaking at a conference here on “India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System”, he said the new laws would be successful if those, who are in charge of implementing them, adapt to them.


These new laws have transitioned India’s legal framework on criminal justice into a new age, the CJI said. He also said much-needed improvements have been introduced to protect the interests of victims and carry out investigation and prosecution of offences efficiently.


“India is set for a significant overhaul of its criminal justice system with the upcoming implementation of three new criminal laws... These laws signify a watershed moment for our society because no law affects the day-to-day conduct of our society like the criminal law.

national news new delhi
