Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud underlined the need for collective action to combat climate change. He emphasised that the repercussions of climate change extend far beyond affluent societies, severely impacting marginalised communities as well, reported ANI.

Speaking at the launch of the book ‘Traditional Trees of Bharat’, compiled and edited by Goa's Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, during a programme held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, CJI Chandrachud said, "This is not necessarily our doing. We are the inheritors of the actions of previous societies across the world in their pursuit of industrialisation and greenhouse gas emissions. However, we must do our part to protect our communities. As we know, climate change is not only impacting affluent societies; it is also affecting the most marginalised," stated ANI.

He stressed the importance of prioritising the needs of these marginalised populations in any response to climate change.

"It is affecting fishing communities, where rising sea levels are impacting their livelihoods, and those dependent on subsistence farming. Our response to climate change must be to protect the most vulnerable sections of society. Our lives as Indians are deeply embedded in the environment," the CJI added.

During the event, CJI Chandrachud praised Governor Pillai for his efforts in compiling a book focused on traditional trees, which serves as a reminder of India's rich ecological heritage.

Governor Pillai reciprocated CJI Chandrachud's praise by acknowledging his initiatives aimed at promoting local languages within the judicial system. He highlighted a notable decision of translation of over 10,000 Supreme Court judgments into various local languages. This initiative is viewed as a pivotal step towards making legal rulings more accessible to the public in their native tongues.

"India has a vibrant democracy, and the Indian Constitution has always received the utmost respect from the courts through their functioning," Pillai added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant remarked that the book Traditional Trees of Bharat underscores the deeply rooted connection between people, culture, and nature.

"The book provides information about traditional trees, contributing to the promotion of the country's ecological heritage," said the CM Sawant, reported ANI.

The book features contributions from esteemed environmentalists, researchers, and scholars who talk on the historical and ecological significance of traditional trees in India.

It is based on a symposium on Traditional Trees of India, recently held at Raj Bhavan, stated ANI.