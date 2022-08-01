CJI: Every citizen must be informed of their rights

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 August,2022 09:59 AM IST  |  Raipur
He emphasised that every individual must be made aware of their rights and duties.

CJI NV Ramana addresses fifth convocation of Hidayatullah National Law University, in Raipur, on Sunday. Pic/PTI


Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Sunday said a constitutional republic shall thrive only when its citizens are aware of what their Constitution envisages. He emphasised that every individual must be made aware of their rights and duties.

Addressing the fifth convocation of Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) Raipur at a hotel here, he also termed law as an instrument of social change and said law school education must turn graduates into social engineers. “This generation of youngsters is taking the world by revolution. Be it the climate crisis or violation of human rights, they are a united force across the world. Truly, the technological revolution has made each one of us global citizens,” the CJI said, adding that it was time for all of them to join the revolution.

Underlining the role of youth in achieving social transformation through the rule of law and the Constitution, he said, “The sad reality is that the supreme document that defines the aspirations of modern independent India is confined to the knowledge of law students, legal practitioners and a very small segment of the Indian population.”


“The Constitution is meant for every citizen. Every individual must be made aware of their rights and duties. We have a collective duty to promote constitutional culture and raise awareness. It should be your endeavour to explain the constitutional provisions in simpler terms and assimilate its ethos into the minds of the people,” he said.

national news raipur

