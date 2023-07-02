Clearly BJP's 'washing machine' has resumed operations: Congress' dig over Ajit Pawar move in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Sunday and said his party decided to become part of the Shinde-led govt

Jairam Ramesh. File Pic

With NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the Congress on Sunday said that the BJP's "washing machine" has resumed its operations as a number of these leaders had been facing serious corruption charges and have now got a "clean chit".

Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Sunday said his party decided to become part of the Eknath Shinde-led government for the development of the country and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Clearly the BJP's Washing Machine has resumed its operations. A number of new entrants into the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra today had been facing serious corruption charges with ED, CBI and Income Tax authorities after them. Now they have all got a clean chit."

The Congress will intensify its efforts to free Maharashtra from the clutches of the BJP, Ramesh asserted.

The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising itself, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and the NCP.

