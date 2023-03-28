Breaking News
Version of Vande Metro trains could ply as AC locals in Mumbai: Railway minister
Maharashtra: Taking the Samruddhi highway? Be careful, warn motorists
Mumbai: Aapla dawakhana doctors trained to spot anxiety stress
Parts of city to have 15 per cent water cut from March 27 to March 29: BMC
Mumbai: Two new plants to process plastic waste at Mulund
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Close to catching radical preacher Amritpal Singh Punjab govt tells high court

Close to catching 'radical preacher' Amritpal Singh, Punjab govt tells high court

Updated on: 28 March,2023 01:53 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

The court of Justice N S Shekhawat was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by advocate Imaan Singh Khara, seeking the release of Amritpal Singh from alleged police custody

Close to catching 'radical preacher' Amritpal Singh, Punjab govt tells high court

File Photo/PTI


Punjab government on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they are close to catching radical preacher Amritpal Singh.


Amritpal Singh has remained untraceable since a police crackdown against him and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' began in Punjab on March 18.



The court of Justice N S Shekhawat was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by advocate Imaan Singh Khara, seeking the release of Amritpal Singh from alleged police custody.


The habeas corpus plea was recently filed by Khara, claiming Amritpal Singh was in "illegal custody" of police.

During the resumed hearing in the matter, Punjab Advocate General Vinod Ghai told the court that Amritpal Singh has not been arrested yet.

Speaking to reporters outside the court building, the petitioner said the AG informed the court that they were close to catching Amritpal Singh.

They were coordinating with agencies to nab the radical preacher, the AG told the court.

The judge asked the AG to file an affidavit in this regard, said the petitioner.

Also read: Sharad Pawar should ask Rahul Gandhi to apologise: Veer Savarkar's grandson

The court also asked the petitioner to file an affidavit to produce evidence that Amritpal Singh was in alleged police custody.

The next date of hearing in the matter has been fixed for March 29.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
punjab india India news news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK