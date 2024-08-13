Amid uncertainty over who will hoist the flag during the official Delhi government function on Independence Day, the General Administration Department (GAD) said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in a corruption case, cannot authorise minister Atishi to do so on his behalf

Amid uncertainty over who will hoist the national flag during the official Delhi government function on Independence Day, the General Administration Department (GAD) said Tuesday CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in a corruption case, cannot authorise minister Atishi to do so on his behalf.

GAD Minister Gopal Rai on Monday directed the department to make arrangements for Atishi to unfurl the flag as per the CM "desires". Responding to the minister's communication, GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary said the CM's direction is "legally invalid and cannot be acted upon".

The GAD officer also said the CM's communication to Lt Governor (LG) V K Saxena on August 6 in this regard was "not permissible" according to the prison rules.

Chaudhary said preparations for the Independence Day function of the Delhi government was underway at its regular Chhatrasal Stadium venue. As the CM in judicial custody and not available to hoist the flag, the matter has been communicated to the "higher authority" and a directive is awaited, Chaudhary said.

Rai had issued his directions to GAD on Monday after a meeting with Kejriwal in the jail.

In a letter to the LG last week, Kejriwal said cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme.

The LG's office, however, maintained that they did not receive any communication from the CM.

Also, the Tihar Jail authorities informed Kejriwal that his letter to Saxena was "an abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules and, therefore, it was not not sent to the addressee.

The CM, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the excise policy.

According to CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

