Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will conduct an aerial tour of the areas affected by Cyclone Biparjoy and meet the cyclone-affected people on Tuesday and Wednesday

View of a flooded street due to heavy rainfall caused by cyclone Biparjoy, in Sanchore (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article CM Gehlot to undertake aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Rajasthan x 00:00

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will conduct an aerial tour of the areas affected by Cyclone Biparjoy and meet the cyclone-affected people on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chief Minister Gehlot is expected to tour Barmer, Jalore and Sirohi, which have been affected by severe rains on account of Cyclone Biparjoy on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials of the Relief and Civil Defense Department in Disaster Management, excessive rainfall took place in Barmer (192.37 mm), Jalore (419.10), Pali (318.70), Sirohi (464.66) and Rajsamand (251.92 mm) in the last three days. A red alert has been issued for Bundi and Sawai Madhopur districts.

The Chief Minister will reach Chauhtan village in Barmer, Sanchore in Jalore and Abu Road in Sirohi to meet the affected people on Tuesday. Some ministers and officials in charge of the areas will also be accompanying him.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Gehlot is expected to take stock of relief works in Pali and Jodhpur districts by conducting an aerial survey.

Disaster Management and Relief Department officials informed that 15,000 people from the affected districts have been shifted to safer places before the rains. In the cyclone-affected areas, 1595 persons have been rescued safely by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), the Indian Army, Police and Civil Defense volunteers.

Out of them, 133 people were rescued by the NDRF from critical areas and taken to safe places, 123 were rescued by the SDRF and nine by the Indian Army.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.