The Maharashtra and Rajasthan police in a joint operation apprehended the accused from a hotel room in the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on Sunday night

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra Police arrest gang wanted for murders, robberies in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan x 00:00

The Maharashtra police have arrested a gang of five persons involved in cases of murder and robbery in areas along the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, an official told news agency PTI on Monday.

The Maharashtra and Rajasthan police in a joint operation apprehended the accused from a hotel room in the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on Sunday night, the official told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused had allegedly opened fire at a sub-inspector by snatching his service revolver during a chase in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district three days ago, the official said.

The gang's kingpin Kamal Singh Rana has 37 serious offences to his name and the police in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had put a bounty of Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively on his head, he said.

The Rajasthan police, who were also hunting for the gang, received information about its movement and the accused were tracked to Shirdi, he said.

The Jaipur police's crime branch contacted their counterparts in Ahmednagar and traced the gang to a hotel. The quick response team (QRT) was roped in for the operation, as the accused were armed, the official told PTI.

The accused used to travel in an SUV, which had nameplates with the words 'sarpanch' and 'jaat' on them, he said.

The gang's kingpin Rana has cases of murder, robbery, theft and also offences under the Arms Act registered against him, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have arrested two persons who were part of a racket that allegedly siphoned off Rs 7.5 crore from the bank accounts of a city-based businessman over the last four years, an official told PTI on Saturday.

The businessman, who is in the transport and aviation businesses, lodged an FIR against 11 people including his trusted accountant in April. According to the complainant, the accused included his two cousins and as many friends along with others.

In the last four years, all the 11 accused, including five women, transferred Rs 7.5 crore from the bank accounts of the companies run by the complainant as well as his personal account, to their accounts, the official told PTI.

The incident came to light when the businessman was informed about some suspicious transactions in his accounts by his bank. The businessman had initially approached the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police but the case was transferred to Sahar police station.

A case was registered under sections 477-A (Falsification of Accounts), 408, 409 (Criminal breach of trust) 420 (cheating), 120-b (conspiracy), and 34 (common intention). Further investigation is underway, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)