The girl, a resident of Virar area in Palghar district and working in the housekeeping section of a company, went for work on Friday, but did not return home

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Teenage girl cooks up own kidnapping story, runs away with boyfriend to Kolkata x 00:00

A 17-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly ran away with her boyfriend to Kolkata after faking her own kidnapping story, police told news agency PTI on Monday.

The girl, a resident of Virar area in Palghar district and working in the housekeeping section of a company, went for work on Friday, but did not return home, Virar police station's senior inspector Kalyan Karpe told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her family members then launched a search for her.

In the meanwhile, the girl in a WhatsApp voice message to her brother claimed she was "kidnapped", the official told PTI.

After receiving a complaint from her family, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping), he said.

A police probe team worked on several leads and came to know the girl had taken a flight to Kolkata in West Bengal with her boyfriend. A police team has gone to Kolkata to trace the duo, the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals, both brothers, for staying in Maharashtra's Palghar district without valid passport and visa.

Following a tip-off, a police team went to Chandansar Road locality in Virar area on Saturday and found the two persons staying there illegally, an official from Virar police station told PTI.

The duo, Soheb Mutalebi Shaikh (44) and Rahim Mutalebi Shaikh (34), failed to produce valid documents for stay in India, he said.

They were residing here since the last 10 to 12 years and doing labour jobs, the official told PTI.

The two men possessed Aadhaar cards which they had managed to get through an agent, he said.

Their questioning revealed they were facing poverty and unemployment before they entered India by escaping from a patrolling team at Hakimpur in West Bengal. They later came to Mumbai via Howrah in search of job, the official told PTI.

Offences have been registered against them under provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Registration of Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Act, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)