Maharashtra: Man held for raping woman on pretext of showing home in Palghar

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 29-year-old married woman on the pretext of showing his home in the Nalasopara area of Palghar district, police officials told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

The accused also took some obscene photographs of the woman and based on that, he threatened the victim of making them viral and threatened to kill her husband as well, police said.

Following the victim's complaint, Achole Police registered a case against the accused, identified as Akash Vitthal Sankpal, under the Indian Penal Code and arrested him, reported ANI.

According to the police, the accused and the victim both are known to each other for the last three years and are neighbours as well. Taking advantage of the same, the accused called the victim on the pretext of showing his home and raped her multiple times, reported ANI.

Later, the woman narrated the ordeal to his husband after which the couple approached the police and filed a complaint. After registering a case, police arrested the accused and presented him before the court from where he was sent to Police custody, police officials told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)