Maharashtra: Three youngsters dead as truck hits motorcycle in Palghar

Updated on: 11 June,2023 11:26 AM IST  |  Palghar
The deceased were travelling on a motorcycle when it was hit by a container truck near Sativali on Saturday night, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar told PTI

Three persons in the 19-22 age group were killed in a road accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official told news agency PTI on Sunday.


The deceased were travelling on a motorcycle when it was hit by a container truck near Sativali on Saturday night, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar told PTI.


"The truck has moved towards Gujarat and has been identified. The deceased are Suraj Thackeray (20), Mayur Thackeray (19) and Naresh Bhoir (22), all residents of Vikramgad," he said.


Manor police has registered an offence and efforts are on to nab the truck driver, he added.

On Saturday, a private bus rammed into a monorail bridge pillar near Bhoiwada bus stop in Mumbai, leaving a woman injured, police said.

The bus was on its way to Colaba bus depot in south Mumbai from Antop Hill in the afternoon when the incident occurred, which is prima facie caused by brake failure.

The injured woman was rushed to KEM hospital for treatment, the official said. 

Earlier, on June 7, one pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run case in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police told PTI.

The victim was mowed down by a speeding car near Upavan locality, a police official said.

"Soon after being alerted about the incident, the police rushed to the scene and carried out the 'panchanama'. The body of the victim was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem," he said.

Investigation into the case is on and no arrest has been made in this connection, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

