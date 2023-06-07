"Padma Bahadursingh Bik of Makne village stepped out on Monday and did not return. Despite a frantic search, her family could not trace her that day," said the public relations officer of Palghar district rural police

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 57-year-old woman's body found in field in Palghar x 00:00

The body of a 57-year-old woman was found dead in a field in Palghar on Wednesday.

According to the police, they suspect the woman was strangulated with a veil.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Padma Bahadursingh Bik of Makne village stepped out on Monday and did not return. Despite a frantic search, her family could not trace her that day," said the public relations officer of Palghar district rural police.

Her body was found in a field opposite a temple the next day.

"A veil was recovered from there suggesting that she had been strangulated," he said.

The police, have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence).

"The body has been sent for a post-mortem," the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)