Mumbai weather update: Light rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar for next three days

Representative image/iStock

Several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will be receiving light rainfall along with thunderstorms for the next three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, moderate-intensity clouds are seen over Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. and there is a possibility of thunderstorms along with light rainfall in several districts of Maharashtra in the next three to four days.

On June 7, IMD Mumbai issued a warning, stating, "Thunderstorm accompanied with light spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar during next three to four days. Take precautions while moving out."

A warning for thunderstorms and moderate rains was issued for Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar districts in Maharashtra by the Met department. The warning was issued this morning and it is valid till the afternoon, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD warning also suggested thunderstorms with lightning in Maharashtra's Raigad and Ratnagiri districts on June 9 and 10.