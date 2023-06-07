Four resorts built on government lands demolished in Palghar district

Vasai tehsildar Avinash Koshti told PTI that complaints were received regarding these resorts and notices were issued to their owners

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Four resorts illegally built on government lands on the Vasai-Virar seashore in Palghar district were razed by the revenue department on Tuesday, an official told news agency PTI.

Vasai tehsildar Avinash Koshti told PTI that complaints were received regarding these resorts and notices were issued to their owners.

"We carried out a probe and then only pulled down these resorts," he added.

A large number of police personnel and civic staff were deployed at the time of the demolition.

Meanwhile, three labourers were killed, while two sustained injuries when the debris from an under-construction building collapsed on them on Tuesday evening in the Virar area of the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Fire brigades reached the spot as they got the information and pulled out the labourers who were trapped under the debris, said the police.

The victims were rushed to the nearby hospitals, where three of them were declared dead, while two others are undergoing treatment, according to authorities. The identities of the victim are yet to be known.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)