Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Wada area of Palghar district

A fire broke out in the Wada area of the Palghar district of the Konkan division in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the police, upon receiving information of the blaze, fire department arrived at the scene and began working to put out the flames.

No loss of human life or financial damage has been reported due to the incident so far, said police.

The police added that further details into the matter are awaited.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out in a five-storey building in Mumbai's Jhaveri Bazar area on Friday was extinguished yesterday. according to officials.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade official, the fire has been extinguished and 50-60 people trapped inside the building were safely evacuated through a staircase of the adjacent building.

"Fire confined to the ground, first, second, third, fourth and fifth floor of Ground plus upper six floored building. Part of the ceiling portion of first and second and part of the staircase has fallen", the official said.

The fire broke out at around 3.25 AM on Friday and was extinguished by around 7.55 AM. About 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The official further informed that Parag Chakankar who sustained minor burns in the fire was admitted to the hospital and was discharged later.

"As a precautionary measure firefighting is going on from outside of the building", the official added.

