Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Massive fire ravages multi floor building in Zaveri Bazar 60 evacuated

Mumbai: Massive fire ravages multi-floor building in Zaveri Bazar, 60 evacuated

Updated on: 09 June,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The massive fire in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar, which spread from the ground floor to the fifth floor, resulted in the temporary entrapment of approximately 50-60 individuals

Mumbai: Massive fire ravages multi-floor building in Zaveri Bazar, 60 evacuated

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Massive fire ravages multi-floor building in Zaveri Bazar, 60 evacuated
x
00:00

A level 3 fire erupted in a multi-floor building on Dhanji Street, China Bazar, near the Mumbadevi Temple in Kalbadevi. The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 01:38 a.m., with an update provided at 08:15 a.m.


The fire, which spread from the ground floor to the fifth floor, resulted in the temporary entrapment of approximately 50-60 individuals. The MFB promptly evacuated the trapped persons using an adjacent building's staircase as a precautionary measure. Sections of the ceiling on the first and second floors, as well as parts of the staircase, collapsed due to the fire's intensity.


Firefighting operations were conducted externally as a precautionary measure to safeguard the rescue teams. The fire was officially declared as a level 3 incident at 03:25 a.m. After several hours of effort, the fire was extinguished by 07:55 a.m., as per an official update.


According to Mr. Chaudhary, the Senior Engineer of the Electrical Engineering department in the C Ward, one individual named Parag Chakankar, a 40-year-old male, sustained minor burns on his right hand. Dr. Sarang provided on-site treatment, and Parag Chakankar was subsequently discharged by the on-site 108 Ambulance service.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and authorities will assess the extent of the damage caused to the building.

Do you know the difference between botox and fillers?
news mumbai mumbai news zaveri bazaar Mumbai Fire Brigade

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK