The massive fire in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar, which spread from the ground floor to the fifth floor, resulted in the temporary entrapment of approximately 50-60 individuals

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Massive fire ravages multi-floor building in Zaveri Bazar, 60 evacuated x 00:00

A level 3 fire erupted in a multi-floor building on Dhanji Street, China Bazar, near the Mumbadevi Temple in Kalbadevi. The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 01:38 a.m., with an update provided at 08:15 a.m.

The fire, which spread from the ground floor to the fifth floor, resulted in the temporary entrapment of approximately 50-60 individuals. The MFB promptly evacuated the trapped persons using an adjacent building's staircase as a precautionary measure. Sections of the ceiling on the first and second floors, as well as parts of the staircase, collapsed due to the fire's intensity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighting operations were conducted externally as a precautionary measure to safeguard the rescue teams. The fire was officially declared as a level 3 incident at 03:25 a.m. After several hours of effort, the fire was extinguished by 07:55 a.m., as per an official update.

According to Mr. Chaudhary, the Senior Engineer of the Electrical Engineering department in the C Ward, one individual named Parag Chakankar, a 40-year-old male, sustained minor burns on his right hand. Dr. Sarang provided on-site treatment, and Parag Chakankar was subsequently discharged by the on-site 108 Ambulance service.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and authorities will assess the extent of the damage caused to the building.