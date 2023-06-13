Maharashtra: Man arrested for allegedly coercing Vasai resident to convert

The incident had come to light when the victim, a resident of Sai Nagar in Vasai, went missing on May 26

The suspect in police custody. Pic/Hanif Patel

The Manikpur Police in Maharashtra have arrested a resident of Mumbra for allegedly coercing a resident of Vasai to convert. The incident came to light when the man, a resident of Sai Nagar in Vasai allegedly went missing on May 26. Concerned about his disappearance, the man's family lodged a complaint at the Manikpur Police Station, an official said.

According to the police, during the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had contacted the man's family and his son on phone. The suspect allegedly informed the man's family that he had willingly converted to Islamic faith. However, in the process, he allegedly made derogatory and defamatory statements about other religions and claimed to possess divine powers.

Disturbed by these statements, the family filed a complaint with the Manikpur Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the suspect idenfitied as Mohsin Soni was arrested under Section 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act of 2013, the official said.