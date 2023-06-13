Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Man arrested for allegedly coercing Vasai resident to convert

Maharashtra: Man arrested for allegedly coercing Vasai resident to convert

Updated on: 13 June,2023 07:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The incident had come to light when the victim, a resident of Sai Nagar in Vasai, went missing on May 26

Maharashtra: Man arrested for allegedly coercing Vasai resident to convert

The suspect in police custody. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Man arrested for allegedly coercing Vasai resident to convert
x
00:00

The Manikpur Police in Maharashtra have arrested a resident of Mumbra for allegedly coercing a resident of Vasai to convert. The incident came to light when the man, a resident of Sai Nagar in Vasai allegedly went missing on May 26. Concerned about his disappearance, the man's family lodged a complaint at the Manikpur Police Station, an official said.


According to the police, during the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had contacted the man's family and his son on phone. The suspect allegedly informed the man's family that he had willingly converted to Islamic faith. However, in the process, he allegedly made derogatory and defamatory statements about other religions and claimed to possess divine powers.


Disturbed by these statements, the family filed a complaint with the Manikpur Police Station.


Based on the complaint, the suspect idenfitied as Mohsin Soni was arrested under Section 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act of 2013, the official said.

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra vasai palghar news India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK