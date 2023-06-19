Maharashtra: Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Palghar

Following a tip-off, a police team went to Chandansar Road locality in Virar area on Saturday and found the two persons staying there illegally

Police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals, both brothers, for staying in Maharashtra's Palghar district without valid passport and visa, an official told news agency PTI on Monday.

Following a tip-off, a police team went to Chandansar Road locality in Virar area on Saturday and found the two persons staying there illegally, the official from Virar police station told PTI.

The duo, Soheb Mutalebi Shaikh (44) and Rahim Mutalebi Shaikh (34), failed to produce valid documents for stay in India, he said.

They were residing here since the last 10 to 12 years and doing labour jobs, the official said.

The two men possessed Aadhaar cards which they had managed to get through an agent, he said.

Their questioning revealed they were facing poverty and unemployment before they entered India by escaping from a patrolling team at Hakimpur in West Bengal. They later came to Mumbai via Howrah in search of job, the official told PTI.

Offences have been registered against them under provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Registration of Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Act, he said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Navi Mumbai police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals after they were found living illegally in the country.

The accused, who hail from Narail area of Bangladesh, were apprehended from Nerul on Saturday, an official from Nerul police station told PTI.

A case under the Passports Act and Foreigners Act has been registered against the duo, he said.

The men had been living in a chawl in Nerul Gaon area since the last one year without a valid passport and visa, and were caught by the police during an inspection, the official told PTI.

In another case, The Navi Mumbai police have registered cases against three persons for allegedly employing children as labourers in their establishments, an official told PTI on Sunday.

The anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) officials during an inspection on Saturday found that two garage owners from Vahalgaon in Ulwe area had employed two minors, aged 16 and 17, and engaged them in heavy and hazardous works at the garage, he said.

