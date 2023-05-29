Maharashtra: Professor booked for molesting medical student in Palghar

Based on a complaint lodged by a first-year MBBS student, a case under section 354 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage) has been registered against the professor, Palghar Police PRO Sachin Navadkar told PTI

An offence has been registered against a professor of a medical college for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old student in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police told news agency PTI on Monday.

According to the police, the accused had called the student to his cabin on April 2 and questioned her as to why she failed in one subject.

He then allegedly told her that she would have to give him something if she wished to pass the exams, and he proceeded to touch her inappropriately and molested her, the police official told PTI.

The victim, who hails from Nagpur, went home and complained to her mother and the duo then lodged a complaint with Palghar police, the official said.

The official further said that no arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, Police in Palghar in Maharashtra managed to rescue a woman who was being assaulted by a man during a domestic dispute in the early hours of May 26 after she called the number of a local journalist who got in touch with the district police chief.

The journalist from Vasai took to social media to inform the woman called him at 12:15 am and said someone was trying to kill her and gave Awadh Nagar, which is in Boisar in the district, as the location of her home, reported PTI.

According to PTI, the journalist first called up emergency number 112 and the local senior inspector and did not get a response from both and then messaged Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, who got a team to trace the woman's location through technical inputs.

The journalist said a police team went to the house of the woman and managed to rescue her from a man who was attacking her.

An official told PTI that a probe into the matter was underway.

(With inputs from PTI)