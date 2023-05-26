Palghar: 62-year-old man's body found, murder case registered

The body was found lying near the Usgaon bus stop in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning

A 62-year-old man was found smashed to death at a village in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, after which a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons, reported news agency PTI.

The body was found lying near the Usgaon bus stop on Thursday morning, an official told PTI.

"Some passers-by spotted the body of the elderly man and alerted the police, whose team rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem," a police official of Mandvi police told PTI.

The victim, identified as Viva Vayda, hailed from Sapgaon village in the district, the police said, adding that a search is underway to nab the accused and the motive behind the murder is also being ascertained.

Earlier on May 12, hours after the body of a man was found in a lake in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Friday morning, a second corpse was discovered in another pond within the city limits.

The second body was seen around 12.20 pm in the Nirmal Nagri lake in Khardi village along the Diva-Shil road, Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane civic body’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), told news agency PTI.

A case of accidental death has been registered, said police told PTI.

Earlier on the same day, the body of a man was fished out from the popular Upvan Lake.

On May 8, the body of a man aged around 30 years was found in a lake in Maharashtra’s Thane city.

The body was spotted in Upvan Lake around 9 am, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of Thane civic body’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

It was fished out and handed over to the Vartak Nagar police, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered and the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, a police official said.

(With inputs from PTI)