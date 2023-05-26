Breaking News
1,000 buildings ignored warning in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: No ‘help’ for nullah desilting complaints yet
Thane Mental Hospital Row: Human Rights body orders probe
After LLB, varsity delays LLM results
Patwardhan Park Row: Parking lot tender submission date extended for sixth time
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Palghar 62 year old mans body found murder case registered

Palghar: 62-year-old man's body found, murder case registered

Updated on: 26 May,2023 10:55 AM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The body was found lying near the Usgaon bus stop in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning

Palghar: 62-year-old man's body found, murder case registered

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Palghar: 62-year-old man's body found, murder case registered
x
00:00

A 62-year-old man was found smashed to death at a village in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, after which a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons, reported news agency PTI.


The body was found lying near the Usgaon bus stop on Thursday morning, an official told PTI.


"Some passers-by spotted the body of the elderly man and alerted the police, whose team rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem," a police official of Mandvi police told PTI.


The victim, identified as Viva Vayda, hailed from Sapgaon village in the district, the police said, adding that a search is underway to nab the accused and the motive behind the murder is also being ascertained.

Earlier on May 12, hours after the body of a man was found in a lake in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Friday morning, a second corpse was discovered in another pond within the city limits.

The second body was seen around 12.20 pm in the Nirmal Nagri lake in Khardi village along the Diva-Shil road, Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane civic body’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), told news agency PTI.

A case of accidental death has been registered, said police told PTI.

Earlier on the same day, the body of a man was fished out from the popular Upvan Lake.

On May 8, the body of a man aged around 30 years was found in a lake in Maharashtra’s Thane city.

The body was spotted in Upvan Lake around 9 am, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of Thane civic body’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

It was fished out and handed over to the Vartak Nagar police, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered and the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, a police official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

maharashtra palghar thane news mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK