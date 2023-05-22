Two killed in motorbike-car collision in Maharashtra's Palghar

Both were returning back home from work when the accident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday

Two persons were when a car collided head-on with their motorcycle in Palghar district.

Both were returning back home from work when the accident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday.

the accident took place near Palgaon in Boisar Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

The deceased has been identified as - Narendra Chintaman Bari (42) and Rupesh Bari (40). Both the deceased worked at a company in the MIDC.

"They were returning home when the car collided with their two-wheeler. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem," the official said

"The car driver was detained and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act," the official said, adding "there were three more persons in the vehicle."

The police officer further added that it was not yet known if the car driver was under the influence of alcohol.