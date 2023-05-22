Breaking News
Drugs-on-cruise case: Let Sameer Wankhede prove manipulation charge against us, says SIT
Mumbai: SoBo’s hippest gymnasium buckles under pandemic blow
Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort
Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on WEH
Mumbai: Another BMC helpline, another ruse?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Two killed in motorbike car collision in Maharashtras Palghar

Two killed in motorbike-car collision in Maharashtra's Palghar

Updated on: 22 May,2023 08:53 AM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Both were returning back home from work when the accident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday

Two killed in motorbike-car collision in Maharashtra's Palghar

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Two killed in motorbike-car collision in Maharashtra's Palghar
x
00:00

Two persons were when a car collided head-on with their motorcycle in Palghar district.


Both were returning back home from work when the accident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday.



the accident took place near Palgaon in Boisar Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.


The deceased has been identified as - Narendra Chintaman Bari (42) and Rupesh Bari (40). Both the deceased worked at a company in the MIDC.

Also read: Maharashtra: 2 killed, 5 injured after car crashes into multiples vehicles in Pune

"They were returning home when the car collided with their two-wheeler. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem," the official said

"The car driver was detained and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act," the official said, adding "there were three more persons in the vehicle."

The police officer further added that it was not yet known if the car driver was under the influence of alcohol.

maharashtra palghar mumbai mumbai news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK