Palghar: Constable injured in attack by theft

A police constable was injured when an accused allegedly attacked him while a team of police was trying to arrest him in Palghar.

The incident took place at Valiv in Vasai on Tuesday evening, the police said.

"The police laid a trap and were waiting to apprehend the man, identified as Sharukh Yasin Sardar (22), who was to come to the spot to sell the stolen mobile phones," said senior police inspector Rahul Rakh to PTI.

"When the police team spotted the man and tried to nab him, he allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked a constable, inflicting injuries on his hand," the officer added.

The injured constable was rushed to a hospital.

The police held the accused and seized nine stolen mobile phones from his possession. "With this, the police have detected five cases of theft of mobile phones in Valiv, Virar and Nallasopara areas," the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

(with inputs from PTI)