Maharashtra: Case against two house owners for power theft in Palghar

Updated on: 22 May,2023 09:40 AM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent

A flying squad of the MSEDCL conducted raids in a residential area at Sandor in the Vasai at March this year. during the search, the squad found power meters tampered with in the row house

Representative image/iStock

The Maharashtra police have registered a case against a father and son duo who own a house in Palghar district for allegedly stealing electricity and causing a loss of Rs 22.42 lakh to the state electricity distribution company - Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).


A flying squad of the MSEDCL conducted raids in a residential area at Sandor in the Vasai at March this year. during the search, the squad found power meters tampered with in the row house.



The MSEDCL officials found a theft of 97,686 units of power between March 2011 and March 2023, causing a loss to the tune of Rs 22,42,869 to the power company, it said in a complaint.


Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Burglars steal diamonds from jewellery workshop in Andheri

The Vasai police registered a case on Saturday against the duo under provisions of the Electricity Act," a police officer from Vasai police station said.

"No arrest has been made so far," added the officer.

"A probe was on into the case," the officer said.

