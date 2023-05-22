Maharashtra: Case against two house owners for power theft in Palghar

A flying squad of the MSEDCL conducted raids in a residential area at Sandor in the Vasai at March this year. during the search, the squad found power meters tampered with in the row house

The Maharashtra police have registered a case against a father and son duo who own a house in Palghar district for allegedly stealing electricity and causing a loss of Rs 22.42 lakh to the state electricity distribution company - Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

A flying squad of the MSEDCL conducted raids in a residential area at Sandor in the Vasai at March this year. during the search, the squad found power meters tampered with in the row house.

The MSEDCL officials found a theft of 97,686 units of power between March 2011 and March 2023, causing a loss to the tune of Rs 22,42,869 to the power company, it said in a complaint.

The Vasai police registered a case on Saturday against the duo under provisions of the Electricity Act," a police officer from Vasai police station said.

"No arrest has been made so far," added the officer.

"A probe was on into the case," the officer said.