The incident took place on Thursday, after the accused was brought to a police station in connection with a case

Representational Image

Listen to this article Palghar: Man held for manhandling police official in Nalasopara x 00:00

A man has been arrested for allegedly manhandling a senior police official at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday, after the accused was brought to a police station in connection with a case, an official told news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A police team had gone to the residence of the accused and served a warrant to him before bringing him to the police station. There, the accused abused the senior inspector, pulled him by his collar and then pushed him due to which he fell down. The other police personnel overpowered the accused and placed him under arrest," the official of Tulinj police station told PTI.

An offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused, he added.

Earlier, a police constable was injured when an accused allegedly attacked him while a team of police was trying to arrest him in Palghar.

The incident took place at Valiv in Vasai on Tuesday evening, the police said.

"The police laid a trap and were waiting to apprehend the man, identified as Sharukh Yasin Sardar (22), who was to come to the spot to sell the stolen mobile phones," said senior police inspector Rahul Rakh to PTI.

"When the police team spotted the man and tried to nab him, he allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked a constable, inflicting injuries on his hand," the officer added.

The injured constable was rushed to a hospital.

The police held the accused and seized nine stolen mobile phones from his possession. "With this, the police have detected five cases of theft of mobile phones in Valiv, Virar and Nallasopara areas," the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Meanwhile, Police on Friday arrested a man and detained his 16-year-old son for allegedly stabbing a person to death at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The 21-year-old victim, Ankit Shah, was assaulted with scissors by the father-son duo on Thursday night, senior inspector Kailas Barve of Valiv police station said.

The offence took place at Wakad Pada and the police later sent the victim's body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that a probe into the case is on.

(with inputs from PTI)