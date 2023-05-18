Breaking News
Palghar: Fight among 3 friends at tea centre in Nalasopara; 1 killed, 2 injured
Updated on: 18 May,2023 12:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The incident took place at around 3 pm on Wednesday during which there was an explosion and subsequent fire at the tea centre located in Nalasopara area in Palghar district

In shocking incident, three friends allegedly had a fight over a dispute following which one of them was killed and two others injured at a tea centre in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.


According to news agency PTI, the incident took place at around 3 pm on Wednesday during which there was an explosion and subsequent fire at the tea centre located in Nalasopara area, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Jadhav told reporters.



He said the police were yet to establish what exactly happened at the tea centre as its shutters were down at the time of the incident.


The victim has been identified as Rounak Tiwari (27), the police said.

There was an explosion and fire inside the tea centre following which fire personnel from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, the official said.

They found a body lying inside, he said.

Blood stains were also found in the premises and there was evidence of a fight in which iron pipes might have been used, the official said.

A gas pipe was also found broken, he said.

The official said they suspect there was some dispute among the three persons leading to the incident.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The two injured persons were hospitalised, he said.

A probe was on into the incident, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

